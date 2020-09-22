Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €169.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €161.50 ($190.00).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €133.60 ($157.18) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €139.99 and a 200 day moving average of €130.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.