Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Gap Up to $0.54

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.60. Viveve Medical shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 26,384 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 828.09% and a negative return on equity of 564.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Viveve Medical Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

