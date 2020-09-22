Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $6.30 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.35.
Viomi Technology stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 505,065 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 22.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 978,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 178,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.
See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.