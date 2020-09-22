Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $6.30 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Viomi Technology stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 505,065 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 22.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 978,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 178,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

