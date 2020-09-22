VIDY (VIDY) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One VIDY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and MXC. VIDY has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and $674,902.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043395 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.58 or 0.04383932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00056857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034288 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, MXC, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

