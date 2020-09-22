Veritaseum Achieves Market Cap of $5.41 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $570.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00024065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, Fatbtc and HitBTC. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00228575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00084376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.01396454 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00182268 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.