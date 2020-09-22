Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,766 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ventas worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 152,791.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,308 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,600,000. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,733,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $74.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Argus cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

