Vecima Networks (VCM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect Vecima Networks to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

VCM stock opened at C$12.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $278.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,480.00. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$12.51.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$15.00 target price on Vecima Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

