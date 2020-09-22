Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.43% of Varonis Systems worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. BidaskClub lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.17.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,282,249.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,977 shares of company stock worth $18,934,584 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $127.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.35.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

