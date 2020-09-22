Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $35,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 117,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.49. 452,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.