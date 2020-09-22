Vail Resorts (MTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.55) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $217.78 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $174.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.09.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

