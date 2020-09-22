Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Utah Medical Products from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of UTMD opened at $78.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.33. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $112.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.18.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 47.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth $33,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

