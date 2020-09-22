US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) and Avalon (NASDAQ:AWX) Critical Comparison

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) and Avalon (NYSE:AWX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for US Ecology and Avalon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Ecology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Avalon 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Ecology presently has a consensus price target of $52.67, indicating a potential upside of 67.20%. Given US Ecology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe US Ecology is more favorable than Avalon.

Risk & Volatility

US Ecology has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Ecology and Avalon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Ecology $685.51 million 1.45 $33.14 million $1.96 16.07 Avalon $68.36 million 0.08 -$460,000.00 N/A N/A

US Ecology has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of US Ecology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Avalon shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of US Ecology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Avalon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares US Ecology and Avalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Ecology -34.42% 4.11% 1.58% Avalon -2.46% -4.22% -2.01%

Summary

US Ecology beats Avalon on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities. The Field & Industrial Services segment provides services, such as on-site management, waste characterization, transportation, and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste; and specialty field services comprising industrial cleaning and maintenance, remediation, lab packs, retail, transportation, emergency response, and other services to commercial and industrial facilities, and government entities. US Ecology, Inc. serves oil refineries, chemical production plants, steel mills, real estate developers, waste brokers/aggregators serving small manufacturers, and other industrial customers. The company was formerly known as American Ecology Corporation and changed its name to US Ecology, Inc. in February 2010. US Ecology, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages three golf courses and related clubhouses, a hotel, and a travel agency. Its golf and country club facilities provide swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining, and banquet and conference facilities, as well as spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Grand Resort, which provides various facilities, such as swimming pool, fitness center, rooms, restaurants, bars, banquet, and conference facilities, as well as adjoining tennis center. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio. Avalon Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

