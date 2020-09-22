Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $115.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $138.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $107.84 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $151.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after buying an additional 634,974 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,465,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $180,154,000 after buying an additional 537,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 770.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 165,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

