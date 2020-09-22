United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($34.00) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.42 ($47.55).

United Internet stock opened at €30.50 ($35.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a fifty-two week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

