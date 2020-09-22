United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UTDI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.42 ($47.55).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €30.50 ($35.88) on Monday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a fifty-two week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.99.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

