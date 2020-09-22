Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $3.86 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $3.86 or 0.00036898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $373.88 million and approximately $909.11 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,866,285 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

