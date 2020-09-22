Unification (FUND) 1-Day Volume Tops $186,187.00

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Unification has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $186,187.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

