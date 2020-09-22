UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

UMH opened at $13.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $577.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.08. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after buying an additional 99,679 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

