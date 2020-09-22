Ubex Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $941,888.70 and $263,236.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00808427 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LBank, IDEX, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, BitMart, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

