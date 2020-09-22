Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 928,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 957,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 800,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 258.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANGI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

In other news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 31,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $437,508.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,488 shares in the company, valued at $429,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 123,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,749,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,540,962 shares of company stock worth $22,028,057. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

