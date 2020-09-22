Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.30% of Valvoline worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Valvoline by 848.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,317 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,521,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 6,211.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,755,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,897 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,447.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,136 shares in the company, valued at $673,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $25,902.24. Insiders sold a total of 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $614,494 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

