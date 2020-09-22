Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PolyOne in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in PolyOne by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. PolyOne Co. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

