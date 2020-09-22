Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 8,300 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.29% of IDACORP worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in IDACORP by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 31.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in IDACORP by 19.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 56.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 63,824 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

Separately, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

