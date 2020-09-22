Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 587,400 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 587,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,871,000 after buying an additional 255,212 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,407,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,734,000 after acquiring an additional 292,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,992,000 after acquiring an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

