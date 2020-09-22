Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 331,247 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 331,247 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.28% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.11. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $113,987.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,819.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $265,104.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,104.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,793 shares of company stock worth $2,793,321 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.