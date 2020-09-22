Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 285,000 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 285,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.39% of EQT worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 1,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,611,000 after buying an additional 1,164,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after buying an additional 3,554,443 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EQT by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,736,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 382,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 22.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.