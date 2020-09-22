Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 2,000 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.33% of Agree Realty worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.20. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

