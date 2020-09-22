Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 193,100 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,447,841,000 after acquiring an additional 733,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after purchasing an additional 787,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,357,000 after purchasing an additional 969,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after buying an additional 2,578,123 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive stock opened at $97.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $97.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,783. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

