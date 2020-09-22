Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 12,700 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.23% of HD Supply worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HD Supply by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

NASDAQ HDS opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on HD Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.