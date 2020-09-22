Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 111,500 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 127,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 114.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 498,440 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 75.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 110,183 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.