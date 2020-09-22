Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,664,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,871,000 after purchasing an additional 103,204 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,245,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,629,000 after buying an additional 1,729,665 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,424,000 after purchasing an additional 171,396 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,542,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,647,000 after purchasing an additional 75,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,142,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,880,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.67. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

