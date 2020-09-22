Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,034,000 after purchasing an additional 177,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,906,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $187,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.