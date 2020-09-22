Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 89,400 Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 54.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSRM opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. SSR Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.68.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

