Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 87,200 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 77.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in American Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFG stock opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.48. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.