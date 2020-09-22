Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 65,700 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of CAE worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in CAE by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in CAE by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 183,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

CAE opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Cae Inc has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Research analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

