Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 656,000 Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,038,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.19% of Kadmon worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KDMN opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $732.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.48. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Sunday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

