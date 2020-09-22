Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of UGI worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in UGI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 297,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of UGI by 23.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 811,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,800 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in UGI by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

