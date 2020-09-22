Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $106.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

