Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 163.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Acceleron Pharma worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 41.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $2,103,556.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,513 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,266. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.57.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

