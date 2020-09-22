Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $12.57 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

