Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $12.46 Million Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.35% of MGM Growth Properties worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $170,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 20.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.69%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.97.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

