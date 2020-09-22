Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $12.32 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.48% of Workiva worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WK. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 50.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,436,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 484,624 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,892,000 after purchasing an additional 291,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Workiva by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,962,000 after buying an additional 288,206 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after buying an additional 249,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,169,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WK. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Workiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,240,283.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $1,094,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,423.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,548 over the last quarter. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WK stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.24. Workiva Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

