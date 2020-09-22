Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $11.98 Million Stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Qualys by 253.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $333,423.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,985. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $125.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.