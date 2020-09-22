Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.44% of LivePerson worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 1.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $177,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,598 shares of company stock worth $3,597,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.40. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LPSN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.