Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $11.84 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.39% of Lazard worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,712,000 after acquiring an additional 835,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,278,000 after buying an additional 257,535 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 24.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 286,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,721,000 after acquiring an additional 338,890 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Lazard by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 694,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,610,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $549,182.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,552 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

