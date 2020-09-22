Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $10.94 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,906. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

NYSE FDS opened at $336.84 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

