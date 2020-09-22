Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,033,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,935,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 436,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of PTEN opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $594.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

