Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.96% of Cadence Bancorp worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $70,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

In related news, Director J Richard Fredericks purchased 3,477 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at $309,930.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,477 shares of company stock valued at $193,908. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

