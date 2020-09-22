Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.18% of LPL Financial worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LPL Financial by 30.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,258,198.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,182,744.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,189,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

