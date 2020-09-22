Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 44,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sabre by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sabre by 45.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 191,231 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 831.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 89,265 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of SABR opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.